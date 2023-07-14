trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635522
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Date: ISRO's big statement on Chandrayaan's landing, PM Modi will go to Space Center

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
ISRO has successfully launched Chandrayaan-3. Sharing a big information related to this, ISRO said that on August 23, Chandrayaan-3 will land on the surface of the Moon. PM Modi can also visit Sriharikota Space Center on 23 August.
