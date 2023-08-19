trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650967
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: Chandrayaan at the last stop, what are the difficulties of Vikram Lander-Pragyan

Aug 19, 2023
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan has reached very close to the lunar surface, after which the speed of the lander Vikram will be reduced. And on August 23, its landing will be done on the moon. The coming days after Chandrayaan's deboosting process are going to be difficult for Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover.
