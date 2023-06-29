NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chandrayaan 3 Launch: The time has come for Chandrayaan-3 launching! History will be created in the second week of July

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has given an estimated date for the launch of the much-awaited lunar mission 'Chandrayaan-3'. Officials said on Wednesday (June 28) that Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 13 at 2:30 pm.

All Videos

Late night meeting at PM Modi's residence, these big changes are going to happen
play icon4:29
Late night meeting at PM Modi's residence, these big changes are going to happen
Political tour started amidst violence in Manipur, Exclusive report of tension on Zee News.
play icon4:16
Political tour started amidst violence in Manipur, Exclusive report of tension on Zee News.
16 year old molested in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy Area
play icon3:32
16 year old molested in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy Area
Sanjay Raut lashes out at government over Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:26
Sanjay Raut lashes out at government over Uniform Civil Code
Mumbai Rains: Weather patterns changed in Delhi-UP, forecast of heavy rains in Himachal and Maharashtra
play icon4:54
Mumbai Rains: Weather patterns changed in Delhi-UP, forecast of heavy rains in Himachal and Maharashtra

Trending Videos

Late night meeting at PM Modi's residence, these big changes are going to happen
play icon4:29
Late night meeting at PM Modi's residence, these big changes are going to happen
Political tour started amidst violence in Manipur, Exclusive report of tension on Zee News.
play icon4:16
Political tour started amidst violence in Manipur, Exclusive report of tension on Zee News.
16 year old molested in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy Area
play icon3:32
16 year old molested in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy Area
Sanjay Raut lashes out at government over Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:26
Sanjay Raut lashes out at government over Uniform Civil Code
Mumbai Rains: Weather patterns changed in Delhi-UP, forecast of heavy rains in Himachal and Maharashtra
play icon4:54
Mumbai Rains: Weather patterns changed in Delhi-UP, forecast of heavy rains in Himachal and Maharashtra
Chandrayaan 3,Chandrayaan 3 Launch,chandrayaan 3 launch date,chandrayaan 3 mission,isro chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 kab launch hoga,isro chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 news,chandrayaan 3 isro,chandrayaan 3 animation,chandrayaan 3 moon mission,chandrayaan 3 information,isro moon mission chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 update,chandrayaan 3 latest news,Chandrayaan,mission chandrayaan 3,Chandrayan 3,chandrayaan 3 new update,chandrayaan 3 launch video,