Chandrayaan-3 Launch Update: India created history in space, PM Modi congratulated from France.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
India has achieved success in its most important campaign. ISRO has created history with the launch of Chandrayaan-3. PM Modi congratulated ISRO on this success by tweeting. In this tweet, PM Modi described it as the flight of dreams of Indians.
Taal Thok Ke: AAP spokesperson said on Delhi Flood – non-response of officials is part of the ordinance
Taal Thok Ke: AAP spokesperson said on Delhi Flood – non-response of officials is part of the ordinance
Taal Thok Ke: "Thousands of crores of rupees in the name of cleanliness..." Congress spokesperson Hari Shankar Gupta raised questions
Adobe Firefly Expands Globally To Support Text Prompts, Including 8 Indian Languages
Adobe Firefly Expands Globally To Support Text Prompts, Including 8 Indian Languages
Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal
Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry
