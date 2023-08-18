trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650358
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Landing: ISRO got big success!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Landing: Today is a very important day for ISRO's dream mission Chandrayaan-3. The lander module will be sent to the lower orbit of the moon at around 4 pm. Chandrayaan will land on the Moon on 23 August.

Watch: Actor Suniel Shetty Meets Shahid Afridi In Dubai
play icon0:23
Watch: Actor Suniel Shetty Meets Shahid Afridi In Dubai
Bomb in Vistara Airlines flight at Delhi Airport!
play icon1:56
Bomb in Vistara Airlines flight at Delhi Airport!
Tension spread in the mountains due to floods! Life stuck in Devbhoomi
play icon3:8
Tension spread in the mountains due to floods! Life stuck in Devbhoomi
Apocalypse of terrorists in the valley! A terrorist killed in Rajouri
play icon0:43
Apocalypse of terrorists in the valley! A terrorist killed in Rajouri
Drug smugglers died in Jalandhar! International smuggler arrested
play icon1:13
Drug smugglers died in Jalandhar! International smuggler arrested

