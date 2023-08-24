trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652879
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Successful: PM Modi calls ISRO chief

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 07:58 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Successful Landing: India's Chandrayaan-3 has made a successful landing on the south pole of the moon. Till date no country has been able to land in this area. As soon as Chandrayaan reached the surface of the Moon's south pole, India became the first country in the world to create history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also became the witness of this historic moment along with the countrymen.
