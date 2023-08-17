trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649935
'Chandrayaan-3' reaches closer to moon! Changes its orbit for fourth time

|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 07:41 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE: Thursday, August 17, is a very important day for Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan will be divided into two parts. On August 17, around 1 pm, the propulsion module and the lander module will separate from each other and revolve around the lunar orbit. Here the question must be arising in your mind that what does it mean. When the propulsion module and Vikram will be separated from the lander, how will the lander decide its further journey? On August 17, after the separation of both the modules, they will revolve around the moon in an orbit of 100 km x 100 km, keeping a short distance from each other.

