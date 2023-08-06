trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645260
Chandrayaan-3 sends message to ISRO as it reaches Moon's Orbit

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Location: Chandrayaan-3, moving towards the moon with the hopes of India's moon mission, has covered two-thirds of its distance. Meanwhile, a big update has come out about which ISRO itself has told. The Indian Space Research Organization said on Friday that Chandrayaan-3 has covered about two-thirds of the distance of the moon since its launch on July 14 and Saturday is going to be a big day for Chandrayaan as Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on this day. An important effort will be made to establish it in the orbit of the Moon.

