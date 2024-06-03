videoDetails

Opposition urges from Election Commission regarding ballot paper

After the completion of all phases of voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the results are now awaited. Preparations for counting have been started. Meanwhile, the opposition has made a big demand from the Election Commission regarding the ballot paper. The Election Commission will hold a press conference shortly. However, let us tell you that in all the exit polls, NDA is being shown getting majority. But the I.N.D.I.A alliance is raising questions on the results of the exit poll.