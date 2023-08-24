trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653118
Chandrayaan-3 Successful Landing LIVE: The 'Jambaz' of Chandrayaan-3, who created the biggest history

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
The mission involved years of hard work by thousands of scientists, engineers, and technicians who worked tirelessly day and night to make Chandrayaan 3 a success. While everyone associated with the mission is a hero, some of the key figures who led the mission include Project Director P Veeramuthuvel, VSSC Director S Unnikrishnan Nair, URSC Director M Sankaran, M Srikanth, and senior scientist Kalpana Kalahasti.
Lucknow Breaking: Minister's car climbed on the ramp of railway station, UP minister Dharampal Singh's car
Lucknow Breaking: Minister's car climbed on the ramp of railway station, UP minister Dharampal Singh's car
PM Modi in BRICS Summit: Talks between Modi and Xi Jinping
PM Modi in BRICS Summit: Talks between Modi and Xi Jinping
PM Modi BRICS Summit Visit LIVE: Modi-Jinping meeting
PM Modi BRICS Summit Visit LIVE: Modi-Jinping meeting
Jamia Protest: Demonstration of students at Delhi's Jamia University - protest against bulldozer action in Nuh
Jamia Protest: Demonstration of students at Delhi's Jamia University - protest against bulldozer action in Nuh
United World Wrestling Suspends Wrestling Federation Of India, Wrestlers Won't Play Under India Flag
United World Wrestling Suspends Wrestling Federation Of India, Wrestlers Won't Play Under India Flag

