Chandrayaan-3 takes selfie with moon as it reaches its Orbit

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Chandrayaan Moon Orbit: India's Chandrayaan-3 is moving fast towards its target. On 5 August 2023, Chandrayaan-3 successfully entered the lunar orbit. Now it has gone close and shared beautiful pictures of the moon. This is the third unmanned lunar mission of India. Chandrayaan-3 was launched 23 days ago to land on the South Pole of the Moon, where no country has reached so far. The necessary procedure to bring Chandrayaan-3 closer to the moon without any disturbance was operated from the space unit in Bengaluru.

