trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648836
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chandrayaan 3 to enter lower orbit of Moon today

|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE Location: Chandrayaan-3 of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has reached very close to hoisting the tricolor of India on the chest of the moon. At present it is circling the Moon in an orbit of 174 km x 1437 km. August 14 is a big day for Chandrayaan-3. ISRO will send Chandrayaan-3 to the lower orbit of the moon between 11.30 am and 12.30 am. The scientists will execute the maneuver sitting in Bengaluru.

All Videos

Haryana HM Anil Vij carries out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ambala ahead of Independence Day celebration
play icon2:38
Haryana HM Anil Vij carries out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ambala ahead of Independence Day celebration
Uttarakhand faces flood like situation amid heavy rain
play icon1:25
Uttarakhand faces flood like situation amid heavy rain
Lesson of atheism being taught in the university
play icon8:49
Lesson of atheism being taught in the university
Ganga above danger mark in Haridwar
play icon0:44
Ganga above danger mark in Haridwar
Seema Haider raised slogans of Hindustan Zindabad in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Noida
play icon3:49
Seema Haider raised slogans of Hindustan Zindabad in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Noida

Trending Videos

Haryana HM Anil Vij carries out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ambala ahead of Independence Day celebration
play icon2:38
Haryana HM Anil Vij carries out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ambala ahead of Independence Day celebration
Uttarakhand faces flood like situation amid heavy rain
play icon1:25
Uttarakhand faces flood like situation amid heavy rain
Lesson of atheism being taught in the university
play icon8:49
Lesson of atheism being taught in the university
Ganga above danger mark in Haridwar
play icon0:44
Ganga above danger mark in Haridwar
Seema Haider raised slogans of Hindustan Zindabad in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Noida
play icon3:49
Seema Haider raised slogans of Hindustan Zindabad in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Noida
chandrayaan 3 live location,chandrayaan 3 vs luna 25,chandrayaan-3 live,Chandrayaan 3,isro chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 isro,Chandrayaan 3 Launch,pakistani reaction on india,chandrayaan 3 mission,Pakistan,isro chandrayaan 3 mission,pakistani public reaction on chandrayaan-3 live,Chandrayaan-3,pakistani reaction,isro moon mission chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 update,chandrayaan 3 launch video,pakistan on chandrayaan 3,pakistan reaction on chandrayaan 3,Trending,