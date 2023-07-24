trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639750
Chandrayaan-3 to enter Moon's Orbit soon

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE: ISRO launched Chandrayaan-3 on 14 July 2023. Gradually, Chandrayaan 3 will leave the Earth's orbit and enter the Moon's orbit. Know in detail in this report where Chandrayaan has reached so far.
