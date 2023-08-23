trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652571
'Chandrayaan' reached with tricolor...it's just a matter of few hours

|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 News: Vikram Lander is fully ready for landing on the lunar surface. Amidst all this, the question must be flashing in your mind that why ISRO chose the date of August 23 and 6.4 minutes in the evening only. ISRO's heartbeat will be fast 15 minutes before Chandrayaan's landing.
The 'GMOAT': Serena Williams Welcomes Her Second Child
The 'GMOAT': Serena Williams Welcomes Her Second Child
People pray in temple-mosque, Chandrayaan will be successful
People pray in temple-mosque, Chandrayaan will be successful
Chandrayaan sent new pictures of the moon..will land soon
Chandrayaan sent new pictures of the moon..will land soon
Chandrayaan-3 News: Today, Tricolor will be hoisted on the moon!
Chandrayaan-3 News: Today, Tricolor will be hoisted on the moon!
“Fingers crossed” Indian community in US conducts prayers as Chandrayaan-3 prepares for moon landing
“Fingers crossed” Indian community in US conducts prayers as Chandrayaan-3 prepares for moon landing

