'Chandrayaan' sent a beautiful picture of 'moon', LUNA-25 was sweating!

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 VS LUNA-25 LIVE: Another success on Mission Moon..First stage of deboosting of Lander Vikram successful..Next stage on August 20..Lander Vikram sent the latest pictures of moon…by space agency ISRO Photos released.. Rover will complete research according to 14 days of Earth. Earlier today there is good news for ISRO's mission moon, the first phase of Chandrayaan's deboosting process has been completed.
