Chandrayaan sent new pictures of the moon..will land soon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 will land very close to the lunar surface at 6:04 pm. The last 15 to 17 minutes of landing will be very important, at that time neither ISRO will be able to give any command to Vikram Lander nor Vikram Lander will be able to send any of its information to ISRO to the control room.
The 'GMOAT': Serena Williams Welcomes Her Second Child
play icon1:22
The 'GMOAT': Serena Williams Welcomes Her Second Child
People pray in temple-mosque, Chandrayaan will be successful
play icon2:25
People pray in temple-mosque, Chandrayaan will be successful
Chandrayaan-3 News: Today, Tricolor will be hoisted on the moon!
play icon1:35
Chandrayaan-3 News: Today, Tricolor will be hoisted on the moon!
“Fingers crossed” Indian community in US conducts prayers as Chandrayaan-3 prepares for moon landing
play icon4:35
“Fingers crossed” Indian community in US conducts prayers as Chandrayaan-3 prepares for moon landing
“Most important country in the world for me” What US President Joe Biden told US Ambassador to India
play icon4:42
“Most important country in the world for me” What US President Joe Biden told US Ambassador to India

