"Change Funeral Culture Of Terrorists" Bipin Rawat's Warning To Terrorists Echoed By Amit Shah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
After the abrogation of Art 370 in 2019, the Centre has tightened its grip on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi Govt’s tough stance against cross-border terrorism left ‘no stone unturned’ to eradicate unlawful activities in the valley. Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing in Rajya Sabha, issued a stern warning to terrorists. The Home Minister highlighted how Centre has changed the ‘funeral culture’ of terrorists in Kashmir. Notably, Amit Shah reiterated former CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s remarks who always stood firm against terrorism.

