videoDetails

Chaos erupts during Ganpati Puja in Surat, Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 05:38 PM IST

Bulldozer action against the accused of Surat incident. Bulldozers were run at the place where stones were pelted. Illegal constructions of the accused are being demolished. There was a ruckus during Ganpati Puja in Surat, Gujarat. After stone pelting in the pandal, Hindu organizations reached to surround it, after which the police lathicharged the crowd.