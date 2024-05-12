Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2748640
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Char Dham Yatra: Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand opened its doors

|Updated: May 12, 2024, 07:52 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Char Dham Yatra: The doors of Badrinath have opened. The doors of Kedarnath also opened yesterday morning. The journey to Char Dham has started. The day temperature is being recorded at 0 to 3 degrees at these four Dhams. At the same time, the mercury is reaching minus at night.

All Videos

Is there a Dargah in Fatehpur Sikri or Kamakhya Temple
Play Icon19:47
Is there a Dargah in Fatehpur Sikri or Kamakhya Temple
Confusion politics of Kejriwal released from jail
Play Icon06:14
Confusion politics of Kejriwal released from jail
Is there a Dargah in Fatehpur Sikri or the temple of Kamakhya Devi
Play Icon07:33
Is there a Dargah in Fatehpur Sikri or the temple of Kamakhya Devi
Protest against Pakistan in PoK
Play Icon08:19
Protest against Pakistan in PoK
Abu Bakr's Pakistani connection
Play Icon02:26
Abu Bakr's Pakistani connection

Trending Videos

Is there a Dargah in Fatehpur Sikri or Kamakhya Temple
play icon19:47
Is there a Dargah in Fatehpur Sikri or Kamakhya Temple
Confusion politics of Kejriwal released from jail
play icon6:14
Confusion politics of Kejriwal released from jail
Is there a Dargah in Fatehpur Sikri or the temple of Kamakhya Devi
play icon7:33
Is there a Dargah in Fatehpur Sikri or the temple of Kamakhya Devi
Protest against Pakistan in PoK
play icon8:19
Protest against Pakistan in PoK
Abu Bakr's Pakistani connection
play icon2:26
Abu Bakr's Pakistani connection