Chardham Yatra canceled in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
There is a red alert due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Chardham Yatra has been canceled in Uttarakhand. Due to heavy rains, there has been a ban of two days.

Major accident in Shiv temple in Shimla, 21 people died
play icon2:42
Major accident in Shiv temple in Shimla, 21 people died
Independence Day: People in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir Carry Out Tiranga Yatra Across District
play icon1:56
Independence Day: People in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir Carry Out Tiranga Yatra Across District
Know views of eyewitnesses over Himachal Destruction
play icon6:19
Know views of eyewitnesses over Himachal Destruction
Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes huge statement over CrpC Bill 2023
play icon1:11
Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes huge statement over CrpC Bill 2023
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks PM Modi over LAC
play icon5:33
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks PM Modi over LAC

