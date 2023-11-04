trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684219
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Cheap Publicity" Mumbai Police Charged Urfi Javed For Creating Fake Arrest Video | Zee News English

|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Mumbai Police registered an FIR against television actress and social media influencer Urfi Javed for making a video of her fake arrest and allegedly defaming the police.
Follow Us

All Videos

Drone attack on Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh house
Play Icon1:15
Drone attack on Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh house
World Cup 2023: Former Pakistani Pacer Ends 'Sachin-Virat' Debate, This Is What He Said
Play Icon1:59
World Cup 2023: Former Pakistani Pacer Ends 'Sachin-Virat' Debate, This Is What He Said
Delhi Pollution: The Real Reason Behind Delhi's
Play Icon1:56
Delhi Pollution: The Real Reason Behind Delhi's "Severe" Air Quality Index | AQI (413)
'Modi Washing Powder' CM Baghel's Retaliation Against PM Modi Over Mahadev Betting App Scandal
Play Icon2:8
'Modi Washing Powder' CM Baghel's Retaliation Against PM Modi Over Mahadev Betting App Scandal
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR
Play Icon9:42
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR

Trending Videos

Drone attack on Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh house
play icon1:15
Drone attack on Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh house
World Cup 2023: Former Pakistani Pacer Ends 'Sachin-Virat' Debate, This Is What He Said
play icon1:59
World Cup 2023: Former Pakistani Pacer Ends 'Sachin-Virat' Debate, This Is What He Said
Delhi Pollution: The Real Reason Behind Delhi's
play icon1:56
Delhi Pollution: The Real Reason Behind Delhi's "Severe" Air Quality Index | AQI (413)
'Modi Washing Powder' CM Baghel's Retaliation Against PM Modi Over Mahadev Betting App Scandal
play icon2:8
'Modi Washing Powder' CM Baghel's Retaliation Against PM Modi Over Mahadev Betting App Scandal
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR
play icon9:42
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR