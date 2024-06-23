videoDetails

Cheating on wife, CO becomes constable!

| Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 04:46 PM IST

Asking for leave by lying and indulging in debauchery on leave proved so costly for a police officer that he was demoted to such an extent that he was directly made a constable from commanding officer. This is Kripa Shankar Kanaujia, who was CO Bighapur in Unnao, and he was caught with a female constable in a hotel 3 years ago, on which major action has now been taken. These pictures are from that time. This man checking in with a woman at the reception of the hotel was the CO at that time and also with him is a female constable and this evidence proved costly for this CO. Actually this whole matter is of 2021. Then Kripa Shankar was posted as CO of Unnao. In July 2021, he had asked for leave due to family reasons. But then instead of going home, he went somewhere else. During this time, he had switched off both his private and official mobile numbers. Here, when the CO's number was switched off, the worried wife had called SP Unnao and asked for help.