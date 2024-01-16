trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710115
Chennai Singer Sivasri Skandaprasad Reacts to PM Modi's Tweet on Her Ram Temple Song

Jan 16, 2024
Renowned singer Sivasri Skandaprasad from Chennai responds to the recent tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising her soulful rendition of a song dedicated to the Ram Temple. The talented artist shares her thoughts on the acknowledgment from the Prime Minister, adding a new chapter to the intersection of music, culture, and politics.

