Chennai Super Kings Bowling Coach Gives Major Update On Dhoni’s Availability In 2024

May 25, 2023
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Dwayne Bravo provided some big to the team’s fans on the availability of their skipper MS Dhoni for the 2024 season. Dhoni has become the first captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to guide his team to 10 finals after CSK defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

