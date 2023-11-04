trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684085
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi exposed Congress!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi has attacked Congress from Durg, PM Modi said that the work of Congress has been to fill its coffers with corruption..The government and the Chief Minister here should tell the people of Chhattisgarh that in Dubai What is his relationship with the accused of this scam? After all, why has the Chief Minister here become nervous after this money has been seized? The people of Chhattisgarh want to know the truth.
