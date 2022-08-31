Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Mayfair resort to meet Jharkhand UPA MLAs

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on August 30 reached the Mayfair resort where Jharkhand UPA MLAs arrived earlier in the day. Amid political uncertainty of Hemant Soren being disqualified as Chief Minister, nearly 31 MLAs and ministers of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand have reached Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on August 30 reached the Mayfair resort where Jharkhand UPA MLAs arrived earlier in the day. Amid political uncertainty of Hemant Soren being disqualified as Chief Minister, nearly 31 MLAs and ministers of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand have reached Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur.