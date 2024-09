videoDetails

Deshhit: Durga Puja - CM Yogi Launches Mission Shakti for Women’s Safety

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 02:24 AM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is launching the 'Mission Shakti' campaign to promote women's safety across the state during Navratri. The campaign will include cultural programs at major temples in all 75 districts and special religious activities, such as Ramayana readings at Durga temples, to mark the occasion.