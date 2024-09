videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Tobacco Found in Tirupati Laddu Amid Animal Fat Scandal!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 02:24 AM IST

After allegations of animal fat being mixed in Tirupati temple's famous laddus, new claims have surfaced of tobacco being found inside the laddus. A devotee from Khammam district shared images showing what appeared to be a packet of tobacco within the sacred sweet, igniting further controversy.