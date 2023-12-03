trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694921
Chhattisgarh election results: First reaction of former CM Raman Singh on the results

|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Raman Singh on Chhattisgarh Results: Results of 4 state elections will be announced today. The assembly elections before 2024 are being described as the semi-finals of the Lok Sabha. In such a situation, the eyes of the entire country are on the results of five states. Former CM Raman Singh's first reaction on the results has arrived. He said that I would like to thank all the voters, Nadda ji, Modi ji for trusting me.
