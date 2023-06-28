NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chhattisgarh: Encounter between police and Naxalites in Sukma

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
A Naxalite has been killed in an encounter with the police in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. 02-03 Naxalites were injured in the firing between police and Naxalites, who were taken away by their companions.

