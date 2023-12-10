trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697386
Chhattisgarh will get a new Chief Minister today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
7 days have passed. Election results have come. But the name of the Chief Minister has not been revealed in three states. However, today the command of Chhattisgarh can be given to someone. BJP Legislature Party meeting to be held in Raipur. But the mystery regarding Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan remains. It is believed that Chhattisgarh may get a new Chief Minister today.
