"Chief Minister Wants To Suppress The Place Where There Has Been A Mosque For 400 Years" Asaduddin Owaisi Attacks CM Yogi Over Gyanvapi Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi commented on the Gyanvapi Masjid case where he lashed out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that he (CM Yogi) knows that the Allahabad High Court will give its decision on the ASI report and that is why he is making various comments.

