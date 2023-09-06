trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658844
China confirms Xi Jinping not coming to New Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
China made it official on Monday that its President Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 summit in New Delhi, the latest in a series of moves by Beijing that have made it clear the two Asian giants are not getting along. Beijing has so far opposed many of the resolutions put forward by India at the G20 meetings held earlier this year.
