China opposes Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Home Minister gives befitting reply

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Amit Shah News: China opposes Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh. China's Foreign Ministry spokesman said, 'The activities of Indian officials in this area violate China's sovereignty. Home Minister Amit Shah from Arunachal Pradesh on Monday gave a befitting reply to the encroaching China.