China-Pakistan Conspiracy behind terror attacks in Jammu-Kashmir?

| Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Reasi Attack China Pakistan Connection: When terrorist attacks took place in Kathua, Reasi and Doda, Shahbaz Sharif and Xi Jinping were together in Beijing. Know What is the conspiracy behind these attacks? Is there a China-Pakistan connection to attacks in Kashmir valley?