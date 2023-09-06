trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658595
NewsVideos
videoDetails

China-Pakistan targeted in UNSC, China's double attitude on terrorists.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
India has targeted China-Pakistan in UNSC, saying that it is wrong to ban evidence-based resolutions, and also accused China-Pakistan of having a double standard on terrorists.
Follow Us

All Videos

Breaking: FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin and Priyank Kharge in Rampur, controversial statement given on Sanatan
play icon4:2
Breaking: FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin and Priyank Kharge in Rampur, controversial statement given on Sanatan
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury makes controversial statement on Bharat Vs India
play icon1:58
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury makes controversial statement on Bharat Vs India
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives in India for G20 Summit
play icon0:53
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives in India for G20 Summit
Karnataka Breaking: Karnataka Home Minister's statement on Hinduism, no one knows when Hinduism was born
play icon4:37
Karnataka Breaking: Karnataka Home Minister's statement on Hinduism, no one knows when Hinduism was born
“Don’t forget you’re Hindustani…” Jackie Shroff reacts to ‘India’ vs. ‘Bharat’ row
play icon1:17
“Don’t forget you’re Hindustani…” Jackie Shroff reacts to ‘India’ vs. ‘Bharat’ row

Trending Videos

Breaking: FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin and Priyank Kharge in Rampur, controversial statement given on Sanatan
play icon4:2
Breaking: FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin and Priyank Kharge in Rampur, controversial statement given on Sanatan
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury makes controversial statement on Bharat Vs India
play icon1:58
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury makes controversial statement on Bharat Vs India
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives in India for G20 Summit
play icon0:53
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives in India for G20 Summit
Karnataka Breaking: Karnataka Home Minister's statement on Hinduism, no one knows when Hinduism was born
play icon4:37
Karnataka Breaking: Karnataka Home Minister's statement on Hinduism, no one knows when Hinduism was born
“Don’t forget you’re Hindustani…” Jackie Shroff reacts to ‘India’ vs. ‘Bharat’ row
play icon1:17
“Don’t forget you’re Hindustani…” Jackie Shroff reacts to ‘India’ vs. ‘Bharat’ row
UNSC,UNSC Breaking,China-Pakistan,UNSC,China news,Pakistan,Pakistan news,Ruchira Kamboj,Zee News,Breaking News,india on china and pakistan,United Nation,UN Security Council,India,China,India pakistan war,india permanent memebr in united nstion,indian ambasedor in un,संयुक्त राष्ट्र,सुरक्षा परिषद,पाकिस्तान,चीन-पाकिस्तान,india news in hindi,Latest India News Updates,UN में भारत ने फिर पाकिस्तान को धोया! चीन को लेकर कही बड़ी बात,