China President Xi Jinping Urge Missile Troops to Boost Deterrence and Combat Capabilities

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

China's expansionist policy has come to the fore. Jinping has asked the army to be ready for war. Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked the Strategic Missile Troop to work on increasing its strength and war capabilities. Jinping made this special appeal to his army after reviewing the Rocket Force Brigade of the Rocket Force of the People's Liberation Army.