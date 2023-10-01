trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669584
China scared of India-America's defense alliance!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
The morale of the army is high even in the minus temperature of Alaska. The exercise comes amid renewed emphasis by New Delhi and Washington on expanding the overall scope of the India-US global strategic partnership. China and Pakistan are seen in tension... This exercise shows that India and America now move together. On the other hand, S Jaishankar is also strengthening friendship in America.
