China's tallest waterfall turns out to be fake

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 12:50 AM IST

A tourist spot in China, Yuntai Mountain Waterfall, which is claimed to be the highest waterfall in Asia, is actually being filled with water through pipes! This was revealed by a mountaineer, after which the park authorities had to admit it. After the video of the incident went viral, China is being criticized all over the world.