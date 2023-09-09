trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659764
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives in Delhi to attend 18th G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
China’s Premier Li Qiang arrived in New Delhi on September 08 to attend the 18th G20 Summit. The mega event G20 Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. The Summit will be organized at ‘state-of-the-art’ Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. Earlier in the day, world leaders from across the world reached Delhi to attend the summit.
