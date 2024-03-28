Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chirag Paswan Asserts NDA Alliance Will Win All 40 Seats In Bihar

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
As nomination filing for the Lok Sabha polls kicks off, Chirag Paswan, the National President of Lok Janshakti Party, expresses confidence in the NDA alliance's success in Bihar. Paswan asserts that there is no doubt about winning all 40 seats in the state. Today marks the commencement of nomination filing in Gaya, Jamui, and Nawada constituencies, setting the stage for a fiercely contested electoral battle.

All Videos

Viral Video: Women React To Boy Beating A Dog Inside His House After Boy's Hitting Incident - Watch
Play Icon00:57
Viral Video: Women React To Boy Beating A Dog Inside His House After Boy's Hitting Incident - Watch
Noida Viral Video:
Play Icon00:34
 Noida Viral Video: "Ab Maar Kay Dikhana" - Woman Confronts Man For Hitting Stray Dogs On Streets
Viral Video: Dramatic CCTV Footage Reveals Swift Justice For Train Chain Snatcher
Play Icon00:44
Viral Video: Dramatic CCTV Footage Reveals Swift Justice For Train Chain Snatcher
AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest Of Delhi CM At ITO Metro Station
Play Icon00:30
AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest Of Delhi CM At ITO Metro Station
Shivaji Maharaj Statue Receives Floral Tributes On The 394th Birth Anniversary Of The Maratha King
Play Icon00:50
 Shivaji Maharaj Statue Receives Floral Tributes On The 394th Birth Anniversary Of The Maratha King

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Women React To Boy Beating A Dog Inside His House After Boy's Hitting Incident - Watch
play icon0:57
Viral Video: Women React To Boy Beating A Dog Inside His House After Boy's Hitting Incident - Watch
Noida Viral Video:
play icon0:34
Noida Viral Video: "Ab Maar Kay Dikhana" - Woman Confronts Man For Hitting Stray Dogs On Streets
Viral Video: Dramatic CCTV Footage Reveals Swift Justice For Train Chain Snatcher
play icon0:44
Viral Video: Dramatic CCTV Footage Reveals Swift Justice For Train Chain Snatcher
AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest Of Delhi CM At ITO Metro Station
play icon0:30
AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest Of Delhi CM At ITO Metro Station
Shivaji Maharaj Statue Receives Floral Tributes On The 394th Birth Anniversary Of The Maratha King
play icon0:50
Shivaji Maharaj Statue Receives Floral Tributes On The 394th Birth Anniversary Of The Maratha King