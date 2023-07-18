trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637194
Chirag Paswan came running after seeing Modi, touched his feet, then PM Modi also hugged him

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA clan showed its strength today in the national capital. Chirag Paswan touched the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and after that the Prime Minister also hugged Chirag.
