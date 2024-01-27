trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714607
Chirag Paswan came to meet Amit Shah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Amidst the political crisis in Bihar, Chirag Paswan has come to meet Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi. A big decision can be taken on whether to support Nitish or not.

Nitish Kumar may get a letter of support today!
Play Icon4:27
Nitish Kumar may get a letter of support today!
25 crore offer to AAP MLAs - Kejriwal's big claim
Play Icon2:28
25 crore offer to AAP MLAs - Kejriwal's big claim
What will happen in Bihar now?
Play Icon3:54
What will happen in Bihar now?
Donation of Rs 3.5 crores to Ram Lalla so far in Ayodhya
Play Icon1:38
Donation of Rs 3.5 crores to Ram Lalla so far in Ayodhya
Delhi Weather Update: Air pollution increases again in Delhi
Play Icon2:16
Delhi Weather Update: Air pollution increases again in Delhi

