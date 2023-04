videoDetails

Chirag Paswan's big attack on Nitish says, 'Bihar is not able to handle Nitish Kumar'

| Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

Politics is in full mode in the matter of violence during Ram Navami in Bihar. Accusations and counter-allegations are going on continuously between BJP and JDU. Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan also attacked Nitish Kumar and said that Bihar is not able to handle Nitish Kumar.