Citizenship Amendment Act: Will CAA be implemented tonight?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
CAA Breaking News: Big news on CAA. Notification may be issued by tonight. According to sources, PM Modi can make a big announcement on CAA. The government may issue a notification today.

