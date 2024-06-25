Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2760443
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Civil Defence Volunteers and DTC Bus Marshals protest outside Aam Aadmi Party office

|Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In Delhi, Civil Defence Volunteers and DTC bus marshals protested outside the Aam Aadmi Party office demanding reinstatement of their jobs. DTC marshals say that they were fired from their jobs last year and have been protesting ever since, but the Kejriwal government is not paying any attention to them. These people had also protested 3 days ago at the place where Delhi Minister Atishi was on a hunger strike.

All Videos

Strict Action Against in paper leak in Yogi government
Play Icon01:24
Strict Action Against in paper leak in Yogi government
Delhi High Court stays Arvind Kejriwal’s bail in Excise policy case
Play Icon02:21
Delhi High Court stays Arvind Kejriwal’s bail in Excise policy case
Speaker election is against tradition, Says Pralhad Joshi
Play Icon05:11
Speaker election is against tradition, Says Pralhad Joshi
'Speaker belongs to entire house and not to ruling party or opposition', says Piyush Goyal
Play Icon29:21
'Speaker belongs to entire house and not to ruling party or opposition', says Piyush Goyal
Bulldozer Action On Against Encroachment In Mangolpuri
Play Icon03:34
Bulldozer Action On Against Encroachment In Mangolpuri

Trending Videos

Strict Action Against in paper leak in Yogi government
play icon1:24
Strict Action Against in paper leak in Yogi government
Delhi High Court stays Arvind Kejriwal’s bail in Excise policy case
play icon2:21
Delhi High Court stays Arvind Kejriwal’s bail in Excise policy case
Speaker election is against tradition, Says Pralhad Joshi
play icon5:11
Speaker election is against tradition, Says Pralhad Joshi
'Speaker belongs to entire house and not to ruling party or opposition', says Piyush Goyal
play icon29:21
'Speaker belongs to entire house and not to ruling party or opposition', says Piyush Goyal
Bulldozer Action On Against Encroachment In Mangolpuri
play icon3:34
Bulldozer Action On Against Encroachment In Mangolpuri