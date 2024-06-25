videoDetails

Civil Defence Volunteers and DTC Bus Marshals protest outside Aam Aadmi Party office

| Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 04:28 PM IST

In Delhi, Civil Defence Volunteers and DTC bus marshals protested outside the Aam Aadmi Party office demanding reinstatement of their jobs. DTC marshals say that they were fired from their jobs last year and have been protesting ever since, but the Kejriwal government is not paying any attention to them. These people had also protested 3 days ago at the place where Delhi Minister Atishi was on a hunger strike.