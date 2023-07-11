NewsVideos
videoDetails

CJI DY Chandrachud makes big statement over Article 370 hearing

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
CJI DY Chandrachud on Article 370 Hearing: A hearing was held in the Supreme Court today regarding Article 370. India DY Chandrachud gave a big statement to the Chief Justice regarding the hearing and said, 'We will hear in August. Hearing will be held every day except Monday and Friday.

