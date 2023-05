videoDetails

CJI stops hearing on wrestlers' case, SC asks wrestlers to approach HC

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

Wrestlers Protest: The Supreme Court has stopped the hearing on the case of wrestlers. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) said that the wrestlers should first go to the High Court for hearing. During the hearing, the CJI said that we also want the same to be investigated properly.