trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630938
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Clash erupts between Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar supporters over party office in Nashik

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
A clash on July 04 erupted between NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Dy CM Ajit Pawar’s supporters over party office in Maharashtra’s Nashik. The incident took place days after Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister in the Shinde-BJP-led government. Pawar Vs Pawar in state politics intensified in Maharashtra on Day 2 as both NCP factions convened party meetings on the same day. Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has expanded with the induction of 9 more ministers.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Maharashtra political crisis: Dy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar call party meeting on same day
play icon1:56
Maharashtra political crisis: Dy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar call party meeting on same day
Indian Army in Parade, Indian Rafales to fly over French skies on Bastille Day: Envoy Emmanuel Lenain
play icon2:41
Indian Army in Parade, Indian Rafales to fly over French skies on Bastille Day: Envoy Emmanuel Lenain
Actor Shah Rukh Khan returns India from US, spotted at Mumbai airport
play icon1:7
Actor Shah Rukh Khan returns India from US, spotted at Mumbai airport
MP Police arrests man seen in the viral video urinating on the face of another man
play icon1:34
MP Police arrests man seen in the viral video urinating on the face of another man
MP: Investigation is underway informs Narottam Mishra over Sidhi incident
play icon1:3
MP: Investigation is underway informs Narottam Mishra over Sidhi incident
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Maharashtra political crisis: Dy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar call party meeting on same day
play icon1:56
Maharashtra political crisis: Dy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar call party meeting on same day
Indian Army in Parade, Indian Rafales to fly over French skies on Bastille Day: Envoy Emmanuel Lenain
play icon2:41
Indian Army in Parade, Indian Rafales to fly over French skies on Bastille Day: Envoy Emmanuel Lenain
Actor Shah Rukh Khan returns India from US, spotted at Mumbai airport
play icon1:7
Actor Shah Rukh Khan returns India from US, spotted at Mumbai airport
MP Police arrests man seen in the viral video urinating on the face of another man
play icon1:34
MP Police arrests man seen in the viral video urinating on the face of another man
MP: Investigation is underway informs Narottam Mishra over Sidhi incident
play icon1:3
MP: Investigation is underway informs Narottam Mishra over Sidhi incident