"Clear Call For Parties Who Promote Dynasty Politics" AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
All India Anna Dravidian Progressive Federation (AIADMK) spokesperson Kovai Sathyan slammed Ajit Pawar for joining the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and said that the NCP model will spread from Bihar to Telangana and other states soon.
